How to Watch the Royals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Saturday at American Family Field against Zack Greinke, who is starting for the Kansas City Royals. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit 39 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Kansas City is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .391 this season.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- Kansas City has scored 164 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Royals have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.35 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.442 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Greinke (1-4) for his ninth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In eight starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-5
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
|5/11/2023
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Mike Clevinger
|5/12/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Josh Taylor
|Corbin Burnes
|5/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Adrian Houser
|5/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Freddy Peralta
|5/15/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Michael Wacha
|5/16/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Seth Lugo
|5/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Yu Darvish
|5/19/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
