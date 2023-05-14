Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (16-24) and the Philadelphia Phillies (20-19) at Coors Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on May 14.

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (3-2) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (3-4).

Rockies vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Rockies have been victorious in 14, or 43.8%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won eight of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (173 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

