Rockies vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kyle Freeland gets the nod for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field against J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
The Rockies are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-165). The contest's total is set at 11 runs.
Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-165
|+140
|11
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 7-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.
- Colorado has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 8-14 in those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 39 chances.
- The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-11
|9-13
|8-7
|8-17
|9-17
|7-7
