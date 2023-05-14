Kyle Freeland gets the nod for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Coors Field against J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Rockies are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Phillies (-165). The contest's total is set at 11 runs.

Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -165 +140 11 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those contests.

Colorado has entered 22 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 8-14 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 16 of its 39 chances.

The Rockies are 2-1-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-11 9-13 8-7 8-17 9-17 7-7

