Royals vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Sunday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) versus the Kansas City Royals (12-29) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on May 14.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-3) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-6) will take the ball for the Royals.
Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The Royals have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (29.7%) in those contests.
- This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (167 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.32 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 10
|White Sox
|W 9-1
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 11
|White Sox
|W 4-3
|Brady Singer vs Mike Clevinger
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|L 5-1
|Josh Taylor vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Adrian Houser
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Colin Rea
|May 15
|@ Padres
|-
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|-
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|-
|TBA vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
