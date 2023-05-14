Sunday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) versus the Kansas City Royals (12-29) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on May 14.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Colin Rea (0-3) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-6) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Royals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 37 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (29.7%) in those contests.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (167 total, 4.1 per game).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.32 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

