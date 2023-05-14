Colin Rea will take the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers (22-17) on Sunday, May 14 against the Kansas City Royals (12-29), who will counter with Jordan Lyles. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +140 moneyline odds. A 9.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Royals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (0-3, 4.94 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-6, 6.02 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+140) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 24 times and won 14, or 58.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Brewers have a 3-3 record (winning 50% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have won in 11, or 29.7%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a mark of 2-16 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Royals had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.