The Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India will hit the field against the Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 33 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .253 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with 177 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Rockies rank 15th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.65 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.413 WHIP this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Seabold will take to the mound for the Rockies, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing five innings and giving up one earned run.

Seabold has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Pirates W 10-1 Away Connor Seabold Luis Ortiz 5/10/2023 Pirates W 4-3 Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies L 6-3 Home Austin Gomber Taijuan Walker 5/13/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Ryan Feltner Ranger Suárez 5/14/2023 Phillies W 4-0 Home Kyle Freeland Aaron Nola 5/15/2023 Reds - Home Connor Seabold Hunter Greene 5/16/2023 Reds - Home Chase Anderson Nick Lodolo 5/17/2023 Reds - Home Austin Gomber Graham Ashcraft 5/19/2023 Rangers - Away Ryan Feltner Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers - Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers - Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.