Jonathan India's Cincinnati Reds (18-22) and Charlie Blackmon's Colorado Rockies (17-24) will match up in the series opener on Monday, May 15 at Coors Field. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +105. The total is 11.5 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (0-3, 3.69 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (1-0, 4.56 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+105) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $20.50 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Charlie Blackmon get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 11 times and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Reds have gone 4-3 (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds played as the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 14 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.