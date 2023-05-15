On Monday, May 15 at 9:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (19-22) host the Kansas City Royals (12-30) at PETCO Park. Michael Wacha will get the call for the Padres, while Brad Keller will take the mound for the Royals.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +180 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Wacha - SD (3-1, 4.82 ERA) vs Keller - KC (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Royals and Padres game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Royals (+180) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $28.00 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Royals vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 11 out of the 22 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have gone 3-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego never combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total.

The Royals have won in 11, or 28.9%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 24th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.