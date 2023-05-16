The Denver Nuggets are 6-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Over (222.5)
  • The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.
  • As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-13-1 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 6-point favorite.
  • When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).
  • The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 12th in the NBA. On defense, it surrenders 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are collecting 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
  • The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
  • Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond three-point land (27.1%).

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Offensively Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA (117.2 points per game). Defensively it is 20th (116.6 points conceded per game).
  • This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.
  • Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.
  • Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

