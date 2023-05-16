Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 6-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, recording an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-13-1 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 6-point favorite.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Lakers have posted (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. On defense, it allows 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.
- The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- So far this season, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).
Lakers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (116.6 points conceded).
- This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.3 per game.
- The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
- Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.