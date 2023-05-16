The Denver Nuggets are 6-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)

Lakers (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, recording an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.

As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-13-1 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 6-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Lakers have posted (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. On defense, it allows 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

So far this season, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Lakers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (116.6 points conceded).

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.3 per game.

The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

