The Denver Nuggets are 6-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Over (222.5)
  • The Nuggets have been more successful against the spread than the Lakers this season, recording an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 40-39-3 mark of the Lakers.
  • As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-13-1 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver puts up as a 6-point favorite.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Lakers have posted (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. On defense, it allows 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.
  • The Nuggets are draining 11.8 treys per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
  • So far this season, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).

Lakers Performance Insights

  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (116.6 points conceded).
  • This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA in assists at 25.3 per game.
  • The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.
  • Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

