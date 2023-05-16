The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Over (222.5)
  • The Nuggets have covered more often than the Lakers this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 40-39-3 record of the Lakers.
  • As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-13-1 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 6-point favorite.
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
  • As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
  • The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
  • The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 treys per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
  • Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles is sixth in the league in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.6).
  • With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA.
  • In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
  • Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

