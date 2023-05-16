Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Nuggets have covered more often than the Lakers this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 40-39-3 record of the Lakers.
- As a 6-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 6-13-1 against the spread compared to the 18-15-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 6-point favorite.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the best teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 treys per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles is sixth in the league in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.6).
- With 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- Los Angeles attempts 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.