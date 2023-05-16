The Denver Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6.5)

Lakers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Nuggets (44-36-2 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% more often than the Lakers (40-39-3) this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 5-12-1 against the spread compared to the 15-14-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 6.5-point favorite.

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, higher than the .451 winning percentage for the Lakers as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. Defensively, it surrenders 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 threes per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they own a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets) and 36.1% from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Lakers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and 20th on defense (116.6 points allowed).

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 24th in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

Los Angeles takes 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

