Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Nuggets have covered more often than the Lakers this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-36-2, as opposed to the 40-39-3 record of the Lakers.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 52.9% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 6 or more (30%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Nuggets are 43-18, a better record than the Lakers have recorded (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game this season. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 threes per contest.
- Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% from three-point land this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are threes.
