Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while allowing 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while allowing 116.6 per outing (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 233 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 229.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 27.5 -120 24.5 Jamal Murray 24.5 -120 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 -135 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 -115 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -105 11.5

