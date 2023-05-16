Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 1
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are meeting in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 on tap.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-245
|+205
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222
|-250
|+200
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-6.5)
|222.5
|-240
|+200
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Prediction
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank 12th in the league while allowing 112.5 per outing to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +273 scoring differential overall.
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams rack up a combined 233 points per game, 10.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- These two teams give up a combined 229.1 points per game, 6.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has compiled a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-39-3 ATS record so far this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-120
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|24.5
|-120
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.5
|-135
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-115
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Bruce Brown or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.