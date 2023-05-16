The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 56 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.

The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 27-7, a 79.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nuggets have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9 Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44 Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.