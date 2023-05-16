The Los Angeles Lakers are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 222.5 for the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 56 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 222.5 points.
  • The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 228.3, 5.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.
  • Denver has a record of 27-7, a 79.4% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Nuggets have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 56 68.3% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9
Lakers 58 70.7% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
  • When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44
Lakers 41-41 6-12 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-20
37-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
44-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.