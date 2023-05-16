The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their Western Conference finals game 1 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently features only one player. The playoff matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 16 from Ball Arena.

The Nuggets head into this matchup on the heels of a 125-100 win over the Suns on Thursday. In the win, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points.

The Lakers are coming off of a 122-101 victory against the Warriors in their most recent outing on Friday. LeBron James recorded 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Nuggets have been racking up 116.5 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Lakers have performed worse offensively over their previous 10 games, compiling 112.8 points per contest, 4.4 fewer points their than season average of 117.2.

Los Angeles makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) while shooting 34.6% from deep (24th in NBA). It is making 1.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.5 per game at 34.4%.

The Lakers score 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in league), while giving up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6 222.5

