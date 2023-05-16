The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Nuggets won on Thursday 125-100 against the Suns. Nikola Jokic's team-high 32 points led the Nuggets in the victory.

The Lakers' most recent game on Friday ended in a 122-101 win over the Warriors. LeBron James' team-leading 30 points paced the Lakers in the victory.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers give up.

When Denver puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

The Nuggets have seen an uptick in scoring lately, racking up 116.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.7 points more than the 115.8 they've scored this season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and allow 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Lakers are averaging 117.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 112.8 points per contest.

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and give up 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 222.5

