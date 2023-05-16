The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their Western Conference finals game 1 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 125-100 win over the Suns in their most recent game on Thursday. Nikola Jokic scored a team-best 32 points for the Nuggets in the victory.

The Lakers took care of business in their most recent game 122-101 against the Warriors on Friday. In the Lakers' win, LeBron James led the team with 30 points (adding nine rebounds and nine assists).

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets put up only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

The Nuggets have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 116.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.7 points more than the 115.8 they've scored this season.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Lakers are averaging 112.8 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is 4.4 fewer points than their average for the season (117.2).

Los Angeles hits 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in league), while conceding 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 222.5

