The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report for their Western Conference finals game 1 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Tuesday, May 16 at 8:30 PM ET.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Nuggets claimed a 125-100 win against the Suns. In the win, Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 32 points.

In their last outing on Friday, the Lakers claimed a 122-101 victory over the Warriors. LeBron James totaled 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

The Nuggets have been racking up 116.5 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.9% from deep while its opponents hit 34.4% from long range.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Lakers are scoring 112.8 points per contest, 4.4 fewer points than their season average (117.2).

Los Angeles hits 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc (24th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

The Lakers score 111.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in league), while allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 222.5

