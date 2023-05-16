Jamal Murray is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday, May 16 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets won their most recent game against the Suns, 125-100, on Thursday. Jokic was their top scorer with 32 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32 10 12 3 1 0 Jamal Murray 26 4 4 4 0 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 5 3 2 1 2

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the floor.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32.5 12.7 10.1 1.1 0.8 1.9 Jamal Murray 26.1 4.9 6.3 1.4 0.2 2.8 Michael Porter Jr. 14.1 7.2 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.4 Aaron Gordon 13.1 6.2 2.2 0.6 0.6 0.8 Bruce Brown 12 3.9 2.2 1.4 0.3 0.5

