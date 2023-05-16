Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - Western Conference Finals Game 1
When the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) match up at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and LeBron James will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 16
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
In their previous game, the Nuggets defeated the Suns on Thursday, 125-100. Their leading scorer was Jokic with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|32
|10
|12
|3
|1
|0
|Jamal Murray
|26
|4
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|21
|5
|3
|2
|1
|2
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Jamal Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon is putting up 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.
- Bruce Brown averages 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|32.5
|12.7
|10.1
|1.1
|0.8
|1.9
|Jamal Murray
|26.1
|4.9
|6.3
|1.4
|0.2
|2.8
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14.1
|7.2
|1.3
|0.8
|0.6
|2.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.1
|6.2
|2.2
|0.6
|0.6
|0.8
|Bruce Brown
|12
|3.9
|2.2
|1.4
|0.3
|0.5
