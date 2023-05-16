The Denver Nuggets (53-29) square off against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Anthony Davis of the Lakers are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 16

Tuesday, May 16 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

On Thursday, in their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Suns 125-100. With 32 points, Jokic was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32 10 12 3 1 0 Jamal Murray 26 4 4 4 0 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 5 3 2 1 2

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 32.5 12.7 10.1 1.1 0.8 1.9 Jamal Murray 26.1 4.9 6.3 1.4 0.2 2.8 Michael Porter Jr. 14.1 7.2 1.3 0.8 0.6 2.4 Aaron Gordon 13.1 6.2 2.2 0.6 0.6 0.8 Bruce Brown 12 3.9 2.2 1.4 0.3 0.5

