The Denver Nuggets will play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Denver has a 37-4 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this year, posting 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.
  • Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in away games.
  • The Nuggets are making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

