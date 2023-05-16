How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets will play the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
- Denver is 45-16 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets score are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Denver has a 37-4 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this year, posting 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively Denver has been better in home games this season, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in away games.
- The Nuggets are making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging in road games (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
