The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 coming up.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.

The Nuggets average just 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.2).

In home games, Denver is ceding 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than when playing on the road (115.3).

The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries