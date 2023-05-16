The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 coming up.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.
  • The Nuggets average just 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets are posting 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging in away games (112.2).
  • In home games, Denver is ceding 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than when playing on the road (115.3).
  • The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 treys per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

