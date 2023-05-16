How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers square off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Prediction
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.
- The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).
- Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nuggets are averaging 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are away from home (112.2).
- In home games, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in road games (115.3).
- In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than in away games (11.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.