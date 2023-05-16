The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers square off in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have hit.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nuggets are averaging 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are away from home (112.2).

In home games, Denver is surrendering 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than in road games (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than in away games (11.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to when playing on the road (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries