The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers meet in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.
  • Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.
  • The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • When Denver puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
  • Denver allows 109.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.3 in road games.
  • In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than in road games (11.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in away games (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

