How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers meet in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- When Denver puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Denver allows 109.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.3 in road games.
- In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than in road games (11.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in away games (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
