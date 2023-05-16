The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers meet in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank sixth.

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Denver puts up more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets score 119.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 112.2 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

Denver allows 109.6 points per game at home this year, compared to 115.3 in road games.

In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than in road games (11.3). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in away games (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries