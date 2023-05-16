The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers play in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 next to come.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Nuggets record just 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Nuggets are scoring 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are when playing on the road (112.2).

Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.

