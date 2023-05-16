The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers play in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 next to come.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
  • The Nuggets record just 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home, the Nuggets are scoring 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are when playing on the road (112.2).
  • Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

