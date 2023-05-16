How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers play in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 1 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Lakers.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Prediction
|Nuggets vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The Nuggets record just 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are scoring 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are when playing on the road (112.2).
- Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this year, sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
