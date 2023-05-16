The Colorado Rockies (18-24) will look to Brenton Doyle, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Cincinnati Reds (18-23) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Coors Field.

The probable pitchers are Chase Anderson for the Rockies and Brandon Williamson for the Reds.

Rockies vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson gets the nod for the Rockies and will make his first start of the season.

The 35-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after coming out of the bullpen twice.

He has an ERA of .00, a 2 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .600 in two games this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson will make his first start of the season for the Reds.

The 25-year-old southpaw will make his MLB debut.

