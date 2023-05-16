Top Player Prop Bets for Royals vs. Padres on May 16, 2023
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The San Diego Padres host the Kansas City Royals at PETCO Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Royals vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 43 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 21 walks and 19 RBI.
- He's slashed .269/.359/.481 on the season.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Padres
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Bobby Witt Jr. has seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 18 RBI (40 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He's slashed .229/.270/.434 so far this season.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|May. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 13
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 37 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs, 38 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .252/.405/.476 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|May. 11
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has 41 hits with seven doubles, six home runs, 21 walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .268/.365/.431 on the year.
- Bogaerts brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with two doubles and two walks.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Twins
|May. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.