Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 1 on May 17, 2023
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-118)
|9.5 (-120)
|4.5 (-154)
|3.5 (+105)
- The 29.5-point total set for Tatum on Wednesday is 0.6 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Tatum's season-long assist average -- 4.6 per game -- is 0.1 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (4.5).
- Tatum has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-111)
|5.5 (-139)
|3.5 (-111)
|2.5 (-105)
- The 24.5-point prop total set for Jaylen Brown on Wednesday is 2.1 less than his scoring average on the season (26.6).
- He averages 1.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
- Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|7.5 (-125)
|2.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+130)
- Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 4.9 more than Wednesday's prop total.
- White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
- White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
- White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (-128)
|9.5 (+110)
|2.5 (-128)
- The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 2.9 more than his prop total on Wednesday.
- Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than Wednesday's over/under.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-120)
|6.5 (-133)
|5.5 (-111)
|0.5 (-167)
- The 27.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 4.6 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler's 0.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).
