Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (18-25) will host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (19-23) at Coors Field on Wednesday, May 17, with a start time of 3:10 PM ET.

The favored Rockies have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Austin Gomber - COL (3-4, 6.30 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-1, 3.95 ERA)

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

The Rockies have gone 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Colorado has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Rockies have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Reds have been victorious in 12, or 41.4%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 10-17 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

