Royals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (20-23) and Kansas City Royals (13-31) squaring off at PETCO Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on May 17.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (2-2) to the mound, while Carlos Hernandez (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
Royals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Padres 5, Royals 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 4-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Royals' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.
- The Royals have won in 12, or 30%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Kansas City has won all of its three games in which it was named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Kansas City is the No. 23 offense in the majors, scoring four runs per game (178 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.31 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|@ Brewers
|L 5-1
|Josh Taylor vs Corbin Burnes
|May 13
|@ Brewers
|L 4-3
|Zack Greinke vs Adrian Houser
|May 14
|@ Brewers
|L 9-6
|Jordan Lyles vs Colin Rea
|May 15
|@ Padres
|L 4-0
|Brad Keller vs Michael Wacha
|May 16
|@ Padres
|W 5-4
|Brady Singer vs Seth Lugo
|May 17
|@ Padres
|-
|Carlos Hernandez vs Yu Darvish
|May 19
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Michael Kopech
|May 20
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
|May 21
|@ White Sox
|-
|Brad Keller vs Lance Lynn
|May 22
|Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 23
|Tigers
|-
|TBA vs Eduardo Rodríguez
