Michael Porter Jr. and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 132-126 win over the Lakers, Porter had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

Below, we look at Porter's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 14.0 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.6 Assists -- 1.0 1.5 PRA 23.5 23.9 23.1 PR 21.5 22.9 21.6 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.5



Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

Porter is responsible for taking 11.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

Porter is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Lakers are 20th in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per contest.

The Lakers allow 44.9 rebounds per game, ranking 25th in the NBA.

Giving up 25.7 assists per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have conceded 12.5 makes per contest, 18th in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 35 15 10 2 3 2 0 1/9/2023 26 12 7 0 2 1 1 10/30/2022 28 17 9 1 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.