The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (226)
  • The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
  • Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (37.5%).
  • Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
  • The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
  • The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.
  • With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 threes per contest.
  • In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).

Lakers Performance Insights

  • Los Angeles scores 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, making them sixth in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.
  • The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
  • In 2022-23, Los Angeles has taken 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.2% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.

