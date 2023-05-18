The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (37.5%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.

With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 threes per contest.

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles scores 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, making them sixth in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.

The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

In 2022-23, Los Angeles has taken 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.2% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.

