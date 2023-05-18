Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226)
- The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this year.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 54.1% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (37.5%).
- Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end, it gives up 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.
- The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 threes per contest.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% three-pointers (27.1%).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles scores 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, making them sixth in the NBA offensively and 20th defensively.
- The Lakers are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has taken 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 25.2% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 3-pointers, and 74.8% have been 2-pointers.
