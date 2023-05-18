The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226)



The Nuggets have had more success against the spread than the Lakers this season, sporting an ATS record of 44-36-2, as opposed to the 40-39-3 record of the Lakers.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 9-14-1 against the spread compared to the 20-16-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.

Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is sixth in the NBA in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points conceded (116.6).

The Lakers are 15th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Lakers are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 24th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Los Angeles takes 35.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.2% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 64.9% of its shots, with 74.8% of its makes coming from there.

