The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)

Nuggets (- 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .488 mark (40-39-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 5.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 20-16-1 against the spread compared to the 9-14-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 5.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents do it more often (52.4% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver is 12th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it cedes 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 treys per contest.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets) and 36.1% from beyond the arc (27.1%).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is sixth in the league in points scored (117.2 per game) and 20th in points allowed (116.6).

At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the NBA.

With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

Los Angeles attempts 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

