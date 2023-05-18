Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark from the Lakers.
- Denver (20-16-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (54.1%) than Los Angeles (9-14-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (37.5%).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Los Angeles' games have (43 out of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Lakers have a .451 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (23-28).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this season, while surrendering 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- With 28.9 dimes per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers and 36.1% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 72.9% are two-pointers and 27.1% are three-pointers.
Lakers Performance Insights
- On offense Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked squad in the league (117.2 points per game). On defense it is 20th (116.6 points allowed per game).
- At 25.3 assists per game, the Lakers are 15th in the league.
- At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.
