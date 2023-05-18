The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are facing off in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (20th in NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential.

These teams average a combined 233 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams give up 229.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the total for this contest.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -105 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 +100 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -115 11.5

