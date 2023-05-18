Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-210
|+180
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226
|-208
|+165
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-210
|+180
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in NBA).
- These teams score 233 points per game between them, 6.5 more than this game's total.
- These teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|28.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-105
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-130
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|+100
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-115
|11.5
