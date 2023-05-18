The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will go head to head in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in NBA).

These teams score 233 points per game between them, 6.5 more than this game's total.

These teams surrender 229.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -130 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 +100 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -115 11.5

