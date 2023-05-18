The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Nuggets (-5.5) 226.5 -215 +185 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Nuggets (-5.5) 226.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Nuggets (-5.5) 226 -208 +165 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Nuggets (-5.5) 226.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 229.1 combined points per game, 2.6 more points than this contest's total.
  • Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
  • Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5
Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0
Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -130 17.4
Aaron Gordon 13.5 +100 16.3
Bruce Brown 11.5 -115 11.5

