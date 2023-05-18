The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 229.1 combined points per game, 2.6 more points than this contest's total.

Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.

Nuggets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Nikola Jokic 28.5 -125 24.5 Jamal Murray 25.5 -105 20.0 Michael Porter Jr. 15.5 -130 17.4 Aaron Gordon 13.5 +100 16.3 Bruce Brown 11.5 -115 11.5

