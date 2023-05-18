Nuggets vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Finals Game 2
The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Lakers matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226
|-208
|+165
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|226.5
|-210
|+180
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 233 points per game, 6.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 229.1 combined points per game, 2.6 more points than this contest's total.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Los Angeles is 40-39-3 ATS this season.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|28.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|25.5
|-105
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-130
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|+100
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|11.5
|-115
|11.5
