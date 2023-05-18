The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 combined points in 46 of 82 games this season.

Denver has an average total of 228.3 in its contests this year, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Denver has won 30 of its 39 games, or 76.9%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9 Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are only 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 30-11 against the spread and 37-4 overall.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 23-18 38-44 Lakers 41-41 10-15 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

