The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead. The over/under for the matchup is 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 46 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 points.
  • Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its games this year, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Denver has won 29 of its 36 games, or 80.6%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9
Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over six times.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
  • Denver has a 30-11 record against the spread and a 37-4 record overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 23-18 38-44
Lakers 41-41 10-15 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 117.2
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
30-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-20
37-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 36-17
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 20
37-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
44-12
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14

