Nuggets vs. Lakers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead. The over/under for the matchup is 226.5.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|226.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 46 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 points.
- Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its games this year, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Denver has won 29 of its 36 games, or 80.6%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|46
|56.1%
|115.8
|233
|112.5
|229.1
|229.9
|Lakers
|53
|64.6%
|117.2
|233
|116.6
|229.1
|232.1
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over six times.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.
- Denver has a 30-11 record against the spread and a 37-4 record overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|23-18
|38-44
|Lakers
|41-41
|10-15
|44-38
Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Lakers
|115.8
|117.2
|12
|6
|30-11
|33-20
|37-4
|36-17
|112.5
|116.6
|8
|20
|37-19
|28-14
|44-12
|28-14
