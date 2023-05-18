The Denver Nuggets are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 series lead. The over/under for the matchup is 226.5.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

In 46 of 82 games this season, Denver and its opponents have gone over 226.5 points.

Denver has an average point total of 228.3 in its games this year, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Denver has won 43 out of the 61 games, or 70.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Denver has won 29 of its 36 games, or 80.6%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 46 56.1% 115.8 233 112.5 229.1 229.9 Lakers 53 64.6% 117.2 233 116.6 229.1 232.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over six times.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (25-16-0) than it has in road affairs (20-21-0).

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Denver has a 30-11 record against the spread and a 37-4 record overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 23-18 38-44 Lakers 41-41 10-15 44-38

Nuggets vs. Lakers Point Insights

Nuggets Lakers 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 30-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-20 37-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 37-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 44-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-14

