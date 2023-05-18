The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) ahead of their Western Conference finals game 2 with the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) currently features only one player. The playoff matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 18 from Ball Arena.

Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers with Fubo!

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Lakers 132-126 on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic topped the Nuggets in the win with 34 points, while Anthony Davis had 40 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets put up are just 0.8 fewer points than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Denver has a 37-4 record when scoring more than 116.6 points.

On offense, the Nuggets have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 117.5 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in the league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score an average of 117.2 points per game, only 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Lakers are scoring 117.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 114.3 points per contest.

Los Angeles makes 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and concede 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.