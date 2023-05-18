The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are dealing with just one player on the injury report ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 18 at 8:30 PM ET.

The teams meet once again after the Nuggets beat the Lakers 132-126 Tuesday. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to the victory with a team-leading 34 points. Anthony Davis scored 40 points in the Lakers' loss.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record just 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers allow (116.6).

When Denver scores more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

The Nuggets have been scoring 117.5 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 115.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from deep.

The Nuggets rank second in the league by averaging 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 19th in the NBA, allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Over their last 10 games, the Lakers are averaging 114.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than their season average (117.2).

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.7 fewer than its opponents.

The Lakers average 111.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in league), and allow 111.5 points per 100 possessions (14th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226.5

