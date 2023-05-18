The Denver Nuggets (53-29) match up against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray of the Nuggets is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers, 132-126, on Tuesday. Jokic poured in a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Davis had 40 points, plus 10 rebounds and three assists, for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 34 21 14 0 2 3 Jamal Murray 31 5 5 3 1 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 2 3 2 1 3

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is putting up 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 33.2 13.9 10.6 1.1 1 2.1 Jamal Murray 25.2 5.1 6.3 1.5 0.3 2.6 Michael Porter Jr. 14 7.6 1.5 0.7 0.8 2.5 Aaron Gordon 13.1 5.5 2.2 0.6 0.6 0.8 Bruce Brown 13 4 1.9 1.2 0.3 0.6

