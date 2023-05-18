Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - Western Conference Finals Game 2
Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) will square off on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray and Anthony Davis are players to watch for the Nuggets and Lakers, respectively.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Nikola Jokic, Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets beat the Lakers, 132-126, on Tuesday. Jokic scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Davis had 40 points, plus 10 rebounds and three assists, for the Lakers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|34
|21
|14
|0
|2
|3
|Jamal Murray
|31
|5
|5
|3
|1
|4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|21
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
|Nuggets vs Lakers Prediction
|Nuggets vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Lakers Injury Report
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.
- Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|33.2
|13.9
|10.6
|1.1
|1
|2.1
|Jamal Murray
|25.2
|5.1
|6.3
|1.5
|0.3
|2.6
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14
|7.6
|1.5
|0.7
|0.8
|2.5
|Aaron Gordon
|13.1
|5.5
|2.2
|0.6
|0.6
|0.8
|Bruce Brown
|13
|4
|1.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.