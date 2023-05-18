Ball Arena is where the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) will square off on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET. Jamal Murray and Anthony Davis are players to watch for the Nuggets and Lakers, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Nikola Jokic, Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets beat the Lakers, 132-126, on Tuesday. Jokic scored a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and chipped in 21 rebounds and 14 assists. Davis had 40 points, plus 10 rebounds and three assists, for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 34 21 14 0 2 3 Jamal Murray 31 5 5 3 1 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 2 3 2 1 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown posts 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest (eighth in league).

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 33.2 13.9 10.6 1.1 1 2.1 Jamal Murray 25.2 5.1 6.3 1.5 0.3 2.6 Michael Porter Jr. 14 7.6 1.5 0.7 0.8 2.5 Aaron Gordon 13.1 5.5 2.2 0.6 0.6 0.8 Bruce Brown 13 4 1.9 1.2 0.3 0.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.