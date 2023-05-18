Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - Western Conference Finals Game 2
Thursday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray as a player to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Thursday, May 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Nuggets' Last Game
The Nuggets knocked off the Lakers, 132-126, on Tuesday. Jokic poured in a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and Davis had 40 for the Lakers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|34
|21
|14
|0
|2
|3
|Jamal Murray
|31
|5
|5
|3
|1
|4
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|21
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.
- Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.
- Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Michael Porter Jr. is posting 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|33.2
|13.9
|10.6
|1.1
|1
|2.1
|Jamal Murray
|25.2
|5.1
|6.3
|1.5
|0.3
|2.6
|Michael Porter Jr.
|14
|7.6
|1.5
|0.7
|0.8
|2.5
|Aaron Gordon
|13.1
|5.5
|2.2
|0.6
|0.6
|0.8
|Bruce Brown
|13
|4
|1.9
|1.2
|0.3
|0.6
