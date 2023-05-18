Thursday's 8:30 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Jamal Murray as a player to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Thursday, May 18

Thursday, May 18 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Nuggets knocked off the Lakers, 132-126, on Tuesday. Jokic poured in a team-high 34 points for the Nuggets, and Davis had 40 for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 34 21 14 0 2 3 Jamal Murray 31 5 5 3 1 4 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 21 2 3 2 1 3

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor. Defensively, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray is averaging 20 points, 6.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon puts up 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown puts up 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Michael Porter Jr. is posting 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 33.2 13.9 10.6 1.1 1 2.1 Jamal Murray 25.2 5.1 6.3 1.5 0.3 2.6 Michael Porter Jr. 14 7.6 1.5 0.7 0.8 2.5 Aaron Gordon 13.1 5.5 2.2 0.6 0.6 0.8 Bruce Brown 13 4 1.9 1.2 0.3 0.6

