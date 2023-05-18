In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers meet.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Lakers allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 46.9% from the field, it is 45-16 overall.

The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Nuggets average just 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Denver is 37-4 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 32-15 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 18th.

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Nuggets are putting up 7.2 more points per game (119.4) than they are when playing on the road (112.2).

When playing at home, Denver is giving up 5.7 fewer points per game (109.6) than on the road (115.3).

The Nuggets are averaging 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging on the road (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are not as good offensively, putting up 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 away. But they are better defensively, conceding 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.4 away.

At home the Lakers are picking up 25.7 assists per game, 0.8 more than on the road (24.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Lakers Injuries