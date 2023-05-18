The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers are playing in the Western Conference Finals, with Game 2 next to come.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

This season, the Nuggets have a 50.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have made.

Denver is 45-16 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 18th.

The Nuggets score only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Denver has a 37-4 record when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Los Angeles has compiled a 32-15 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Lakers average only 4.7 more points per game (117.2) than the Nuggets give up to opponents (112.5).

Los Angeles is 36-17 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Nuggets have performed better at home this season, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Denver is allowing 109.6 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 115.3.

Looking at three-pointers, the Nuggets have played better when playing at home this year, making 12.4 three-pointers per game with a 39% three-point percentage, compared to 11.3 threes per game and a 36.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers are not as good offensively, putting up 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 away. But they are better defensively, giving up 113.8 points per game at home, compared to 119.4 on the road.

The Lakers pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jamal Murray Questionable Illness

Lakers Injuries